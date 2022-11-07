Previous
Buds against a blue sky by mdaskin
113 / 365

Buds against a blue sky

I was out walking on the campus and saw these beautiful buds against the blue sky. Clear blue skies like this are relatively rare for us so I have to take advantage of them when I see them
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
