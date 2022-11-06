Previous
Owl eating a squirrel by mdaskin
Owl eating a squirrel

While out on Saturday, we saw this bird which we think is an owl eating a dead squirrel along the side of the road. The bird was not at all phased by my taking pictures of it having its dinner
Mark

