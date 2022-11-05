Previous
Pink flower by mdaskin
110 / 365

Pink flower

While out yesterday, I saw this tiny pink flower. I like it against the black background
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
