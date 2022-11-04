Previous
Owl by mdaskin
109 / 365

Owl

On Saturday, we saw this bird which we believe is an owl, about to eat a squirrel. I have cropped the picture so you do not have to see the dead squirrel in this shot.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
