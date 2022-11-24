Previous
Next
en route to Chicago by mdaskin
119 / 365

en route to Chicago

This was the scene earlier today as we drove west to Chicago for Thanksgiving. Western Michigan can be very stark.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise