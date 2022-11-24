Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
119 / 365
en route to Chicago
This was the scene earlier today as we drove west to Chicago for Thanksgiving. Western Michigan can be very stark.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
119
photos
13
followers
22
following
32% complete
View this month »
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
24th November 2022 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
gray
,
roadside
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close