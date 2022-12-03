Previous
Moon at Dusk by mdaskin
120 / 365

Moon at Dusk

Yesterday, around dusk, there was a beautiful moon and I was lucky enough to get a reasonably decent shot of it. This was cropped considerably since I only have a 200 mm lens on a full sized sensor camera
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
