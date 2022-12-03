Sign up
120 / 365
Moon at Dusk
Yesterday, around dusk, there was a beautiful moon and I was lucky enough to get a reasonably decent shot of it. This was cropped considerably since I only have a 200 mm lens on a full sized sensor camera
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
3rd December 2022 4:57pm
Tags
moon
dusk
