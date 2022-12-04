Sign up
121 / 365
Back yard
I just got a new fast wide angle lens and decided to try it out in our back yard. This is a panoramic merger of about 6 photos. The merged original version is nearly 60 Mb and so I resized it for uploading to the web.
4th December 2022
4th Dec 22
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
121
3
365
NIKON Z 5
4th December 2022 12:45pm
Tags
shadows
,
backyard
,
trees
,
panorama
