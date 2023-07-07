Previous
Cherries by mdaskin
Cherries

We went cherry picking at a nearby farm. Made for some fun pictures and for lots of good pie. Preparing them can be the "pits" though.
Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography.
