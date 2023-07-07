Sign up
221 / 365
Cherries
We went cherry picking at a nearby farm. Made for some fun pictures and for lots of good pie. Preparing them can be the "pits" though.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
7th July 2023 12:14pm
Tags
red
fruit
cherries
