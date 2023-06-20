Previous
foot bridge by mdaskin
225 / 365

foot bridge

During the walk, I crossed this wooden foot bridge. I just liked the lines of the bridge and the shadows. This is actually a composite picture (essentially a vertical panorama) though I could probably have gotten the same image with one shot.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
