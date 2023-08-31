Sign up
232 / 365
butterfly
While in the Sarah P. Duke garden, I spotted this beautiful blue butterfly sitting on a pink flower.
31st August 2023
31st Aug 23
0
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
232
233
1
365
NIKON Z 5
31st August 2023 1:35pm
Tags
flower
,
landscape
,
butterfly
,
north carolina
,
durham
,
sarah p. duke garden
365 Project
close