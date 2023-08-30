Previous
A prickly situation by mdaskin
231 / 365

A prickly situation

We recently went to North Carolina for a week or so. We saw this small butterfly sitting on a cactus at the Sarah P. Duke gardens in Durham.
30th August 2023

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
