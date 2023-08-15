Sign up
230 / 365
View from Pickle's Restaurant in Brimley, MI
We had dinner (whitefish, of course) at Pickle's Restaurant in Brimley, MI, a town on the far eastern and northern side of the Upper Peninsula. Dinner was great and the view was not bad either.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Tags
sunset
,
landscape
,
bay
,
blue sky
,
brimley mi
