Woman with a white umbrella by mdaskin
234 / 365

Woman with a white umbrella

This was taken in the Susan P. Duke gardens.
2nd September 2023 2nd Sep 23

Mark

ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Photo Details

Babs ace
What a lovely scene. Gorgeous reflections and nice timing with the lady and umbrella.
September 27th, 2023  
