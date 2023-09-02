Sign up
234 / 365
Woman with a white umbrella
This was taken in the Susan P. Duke gardens.
2nd September 2023
2nd Sep 23
1
0
Mark
ace
@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
243
photos
17
followers
31
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 5
Taken
31st August 2023 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
bridge
,
pond
,
woman
,
white umbrella
Babs
ace
What a lovely scene. Gorgeous reflections and nice timing with the lady and umbrella.
September 27th, 2023
