Lucky Strike water tower in Durham by mdaskin
Lucky Strike water tower in Durham

This is a shot of the Lucky Strike water tower in Durham, NC, looking straight up the tower
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Mark

@mdaskin
I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
Babs ace
Nice symmetry and pov.
September 27th, 2023  
