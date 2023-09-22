Previous
BEE(n) there by mdaskin
236 / 365

BEE(n) there

While out for a walk a few weeks ago, I found these two bees enjoying a pink flower.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Mark

I am a retired engineering faculty member who has had a long-standing interest in photography. I am particularly drawn to landscape and nature photography....
