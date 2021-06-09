Previous
My Roses Are Confused DSC_5749 by merrelyn
160 / 365

My Roses Are Confused DSC_5749

They should be going into dormancy, but they're still flowering.
It was cold and miserable today, so I only managed a quick venture into the garden to find some photos.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
