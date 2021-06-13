Sign up
Port Kennedy Sunset DSC_0431
It was a lovely early Winter's afternoon for a wander along the beach.
13th June 2021
13th Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
13th June 2021 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
beach
,
clouds
,
bicycle
,
silhouettes
,
jetty
,
fishermen
,
port_kennedy
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!!
June 13th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Magnificent capture
June 13th, 2021
