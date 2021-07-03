Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
184 / 365
Still Some Colour_7030418
There are still quite a few leaves hanging on our son's trees. I couldn't resist a few shots when we visited this afternoon.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3190
photos
206
followers
122
following
50% complete
View this month »
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
Latest from all albums
739
180
181
740
741
182
183
184
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd July 2021 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
bokeh
,
serpentine
,
autumn_leaves
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous, beautiful shot ad colour.
July 3rd, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 3rd, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
July 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close