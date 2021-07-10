Sign up
Ladies First_7100554
I was surprised when I downloaded this to see the male galahs waiting patiently while the females were at the seed plate.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
birds
garden
galahs
Denise Wood
ace
FAVtastic ;)
July 11th, 2021
haskar
ace
Very pretty.
July 11th, 2021
