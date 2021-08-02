Sign up
214 / 365
Rainbow Bee Eaters_8020982
These lovely little birds were regular visitors to our campsite at Carawine Gorge.
2nd August 2021
2nd Aug 21
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3227
photos
206
followers
122
following
58% complete
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
Tags
birds
,
rainbow_bee_eaters
,
carawine_gorge
gloria jones
ace
Love this wonderful cature
August 7th, 2021
Kate
ace
Nice capture of these very colorful birds
August 7th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 7th, 2021
