Just A Tree On A Flood Plain DSC_7129

After leaving Broome we made our way to Banana Wells Campsite on the Dampier Peninsular. We plan to make this our base to explore the area. Covid restrictions mean that many of the aboriginal communities along the Cape are closed, including Beagle Bay. I have heard so much about the "Mother of Pearl" church at Beagle Bay that I had been hoping to see it.