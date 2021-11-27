Sign up
I Look Fluffier After A Bath_B275716
Our little butcherbird family is spending quite a bit of time in the garden. The weather has started to heat up and this little one decided to cool off in the bird bath and then dried off on the. fence.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3352
photos
202
followers
120
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2021
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th November 2021 1:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
fence
,
wet
,
garden
,
butcherbird
,
sixws-124
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL This is adorable.
November 27th, 2021
