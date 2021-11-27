Previous
Next
I Look Fluffier After A Bath_B275716 by merrelyn
330 / 365

I Look Fluffier After A Bath_B275716

Our little butcherbird family is spending quite a bit of time in the garden. The weather has started to heat up and this little one decided to cool off in the bird bath and then dried off on the. fence.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL This is adorable.
November 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise