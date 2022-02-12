Previous
Looks Like Strawberries For Tonight's Dessert DSC_9268 by merrelyn
43 / 365

Looks Like Strawberries For Tonight's Dessert DSC_9268

This year's Flash of Red prompts has pushed me out of my comfort zone. I've been enjoying playing with low key lighting.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oooh very Mona!! Beautiful
February 12th, 2022  
narayani
What a fabulous food shot!! So lush!
February 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
February 12th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a super capture!
February 12th, 2022  
Annie D ace
beautifully presented and photographed
February 12th, 2022  
