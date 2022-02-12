Sign up
43 / 365
Looks Like Strawberries For Tonight's Dessert DSC_9268
This year's Flash of Red prompts has pushed me out of my comfort zone. I've been enjoying playing with low key lighting.
12th February 2022
12th Feb 22
5
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3449
photos
201
followers
119
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
12th February 2022 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
strawberries
,
low_key
,
sixws-127
JackieR
ace
Oooh very Mona!! Beautiful
February 12th, 2022
narayani
What a fabulous food shot!! So lush!
February 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 12th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a super capture!
February 12th, 2022
Annie D
ace
beautifully presented and photographed
February 12th, 2022
