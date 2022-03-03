Previous
Flowering Gum 3030058 by merrelyn
Flowering Gum 3030058

The flowering gums near our local primary school are just coming into flower. They are covered in bud and will soon be spectacular.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Merrelyn

Lovely
March 3rd, 2022  
