Black Faced Cuckoo Shrike P3221304 by merrelyn
81 / 365

Black Faced Cuckoo Shrike P3221304

22nd March 2022 22nd Mar 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
KWind ace
Great close up.
March 22nd, 2022  
Hazel ace
A bird new to me. Lovely detail in the feathers!
March 22nd, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely close up of this new to me bird.
March 22nd, 2022  
Steve Jacob ace
Nice capture
March 22nd, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Really stands out against the clear blue sky.
March 22nd, 2022  
