81 / 365
Black Faced Cuckoo Shrike P3221304
22nd March 2022
22nd Mar 22
5
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3527
photos
205
followers
120
following
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
805
78
806
79
807
80
81
808
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd March 2022 4:03pm
Tags
birds
,
black_faced_cuckoo_shrike
KWind
ace
Great close up.
March 22nd, 2022
Hazel
ace
A bird new to me. Lovely detail in the feathers!
March 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely close up of this new to me bird.
March 22nd, 2022
Steve Jacob
ace
Nice capture
March 22nd, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Really stands out against the clear blue sky.
March 22nd, 2022
