Cosmos Seed Heads DSC_9992 by merrelyn
126 / 365

Cosmos Seed Heads DSC_9992

I was hoping for seed heads and strong shadows but I couldn't get what I had in my head to work. In desperation I tried a shot with a flash, gave it a bit of high key treatment and this was the result.
6th May 2022 6th May 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
