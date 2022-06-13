Sign up
162 / 365
There Are Still A Few Flowers ..DSC_2615
in my garden.
13th June 2022
13th Jun 22
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3654
photos
205
followers
110
following
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
roses
,
iceberg
,
theme-plants
,
30dayswild2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and tones, my roses are all done for the season.
June 13th, 2022
