The Natural Bridge P6236177 by merrelyn
172 / 365

The Natural Bridge P6236177

Today we did a day tour up to Springbrook National Park. The Natural Bridge is in the western part of Springbrook National Park, part of the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area.

The park's Natural Bridge section features a picturesque rock formation, formed by the force of the waterfall over the basalt cave.
23rd June 2022

Merrelyn

Photo Details

Diana ace
That looks so amazing, beautifully captured. Such great textures, colours and light.
June 23rd, 2022  
