The Natural Bridge P6236177
Today we did a day tour up to Springbrook National Park. The Natural Bridge is in the western part of Springbrook National Park, part of the Gondwana Rainforests of Australia World Heritage Area.
The park's Natural Bridge section features a picturesque rock formation, formed by the force of the waterfall over the basalt cave.
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Diana
ace
That looks so amazing, beautifully captured. Such great textures, colours and light.
June 23rd, 2022
