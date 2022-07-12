Sign up
192 / 365
Still Going Strong DSC_2682
This lovely phalaenopsis has been flowering since May. Judging by the buds still forming along the stem it should be bloom for a while longer yet.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3689
photos
205
followers
110
following
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Tags
flowers
,
orchids
,
phalaenopsis
