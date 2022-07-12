Previous
Next
Still Going Strong DSC_2682 by merrelyn
192 / 365

Still Going Strong DSC_2682

This lovely phalaenopsis has been flowering since May. Judging by the buds still forming along the stem it should be bloom for a while longer yet.
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise