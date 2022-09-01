Previous
Walking Through Shadows In The City P9019447 by merrelyn
Walking Through Shadows In The City P9019447

We caught the train into the city to check out the light display at Brookfield Place.
I've been playing around with shadows in an effort to come up with something for camera club this month. The theme is dramatic shadows.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
