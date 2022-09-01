Sign up
242 / 365
Next
242 / 365
Walking Through Shadows In The City P9019447
We caught the train into the city to check out the light display at Brookfield Place.
I've been playing around with shadows in an effort to come up with something for camera club this month. The theme is dramatic shadows.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
street
,
shadows
,
people
,
perth
,
sixws-133
