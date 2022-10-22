Sign up
295 / 365
Another Lovely Surprise In My Garden DSC_2684
I hope that it will be the first of many to visit my garden as the weather warms up.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3804
photos
202
followers
115
following
Tags
macro
,
insects
,
garden
,
damselflies
,
extension_tubes
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and details.
October 22nd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
wow
October 22nd, 2022
