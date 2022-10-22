Previous
Another Lovely Surprise In My Garden DSC_2684 by merrelyn
Another Lovely Surprise In My Garden DSC_2684

I hope that it will be the first of many to visit my garden as the weather warms up.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Lovely capture and details.
October 22nd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
wow
October 22nd, 2022  
