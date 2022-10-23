Sign up
296 / 365
Before The Rain DSC_2764
My Iceberg rose is covered in blooms. I was hoping for some rain soaked roses but the wind picked up after the rain started. Luckily I also managed to get into the garden before the rain started.
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3805
photos
202
followers
115
following
81% complete
View this month »
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
296
6
1
365 - 2022
NIKON D7100
23rd October 2022 11:57am
flowers
garden
roses
iceberg
extension_tubes
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot of this beautiful rose, such lovely tones.
October 23rd, 2022
