Before The Rain DSC_2764 by merrelyn
296 / 365

My Iceberg rose is covered in blooms. I was hoping for some rain soaked roses but the wind picked up after the rain started. Luckily I also managed to get into the garden before the rain started.
23rd October 2022 23rd Oct 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Wonderful shot of this beautiful rose, such lovely tones.
October 23rd, 2022  
