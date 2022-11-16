Sign up
A Stare Down With A Hoverfly DSC_3853
The hoverflies were out in force this morning. My lettuces have gone to seed and they were really enjoying the flowers so I had another play with my extension tubes.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
320
Tags
lettuce
flowers
macro
insects
hoverfly
theme-zoom
extension_tubes
judith deacon
Wow! Great job with those extension tubes!
November 16th, 2022
narayani
Amazing!
November 16th, 2022
