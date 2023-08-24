Sign up
Sunshine In A Garden P8244767
These beautiful little daisies were almost glowing in the sunshine. Unfortunately for me they're in my neighbours garden not mine.
24th August 2023
24th Aug 23
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
6
365 - 2023
E-M1MarkII
24th August 2023 2:06pm
flowers
,
garden
,
daisies.
