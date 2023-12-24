Previous
A Garden Bauble For Christmas Eve PC243596 by merrelyn
A Garden Bauble For Christmas Eve PC243596

My frangipanis are adorned in Christmas baubles and I keep adding a few more. I rather liked the garden reflections in this one.
I hope that you all have a fabulous Christmas.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome, I love this photo.Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023  
