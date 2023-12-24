Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
358 / 365
A Garden Bauble For Christmas Eve PC243596
My frangipanis are adorned in Christmas baubles and I keep adding a few more. I rather liked the garden reflections in this one.
I hope that you all have a fabulous Christmas.
24th December 2023
24th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4355
photos
182
followers
108
following
98% complete
View this month »
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
358
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
24th December 2023 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
reflections
,
garden
,
decorations
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome, I love this photo.Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close