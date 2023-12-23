Previous
My Hoya Is Blooming PC233570 by merrelyn
357 / 365

My Hoya Is Blooming PC233570

23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

judith deacon
That's gorgeous, does this grow indoors or outdoors?
December 23rd, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
@judithdeacon It's growing under our patio Judith.
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise