357 / 365
My Hoya Is Blooming PC233570
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
2
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
hoya
judith deacon
That's gorgeous, does this grow indoors or outdoors?
December 23rd, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
@judithdeacon
It's growing under our patio Judith.
December 23rd, 2023
