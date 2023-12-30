Sign up
Previous
364 / 365
Trying Out My New Lens PC307699
I couldn't face the pre-Christmas crowds so we picked up my new lens today. I wanted something between my 12-40mm and 100-400mm, so I opted for a 40-150mm. I've only tried it out in the garden but I'm very so far.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
2
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
leaf
,
insects
,
wasp
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous close-up
December 30th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Fabulous detail in the closeup.
December 30th, 2023
