Desperation ...DSC_4493 by merrelyn
362 / 365

Desperation ...DSC_4493

because it was 8.30pm before I picked up my camera.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
December 28th, 2023  
