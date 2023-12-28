Sign up
Previous
362 / 365
Desperation ...DSC_4493
because it was 8.30pm before I picked up my camera.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4359
photos
183
followers
108
following
99% complete
View this month »
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
Views 7
7
Comments 1
1
Fav's 1
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
28th December 2023 8:51pm
Tags
flowers
,
vase
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
December 28th, 2023
