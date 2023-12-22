Previous
I'm Not The Only One Enjoying The Frangipanis.PC227517 by merrelyn
I found this lovely little crab spider on one of my frangipanis this morning.
Merrelyn

John Falconer ace
How good is this capture!! Just great.
December 22nd, 2023  
Wendy
Nice job!
December 22nd, 2023  
