356 / 365
I'm Not The Only One Enjoying The Frangipanis.PC227517
I found this lovely little crab spider on one of my frangipanis this morning.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
2
1
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4353
photos
183
followers
108
following
97% complete
3
2
1
365 - 2023
22nd December 2023 10:26am
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
frangipani
,
spiders
,
crab_spider
John Falconer
How good is this capture!! Just great.
December 22nd, 2023
Wendy
Nice job!
December 22nd, 2023
