Previous
355 / 365
A Few Of My Holiday Memories
My little "Holiday Memories" Christmas tree is only 90cm and it really needs to be replaced with a slightly bigger tree, if only I could one.
For MFPIAC-127 and December words - memories.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
355
Tags
memories
,
holidays
,
mementos
,
christmas_tree
,
dec23words
,
mfpiac-127
