Previous
Photo 394
Who Needs Trees, I Hug Tomatoes!P1308961
I found this little fellow clinging onto my tomato plant. I hope it isn't planning on having a feast.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
3
4
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4392
photos
189
followers
108
following
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th January 2024 3:02pm
macro
,
insects
,
garden
,
cricket
,
tomatoes
,
sixws-147
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful close-up and detail
January 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
Fab macro - he’s got a wicked look in his eye
January 30th, 2024
Diana
Wonderful macro and great details!
January 30th, 2024
