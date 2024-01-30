Previous
Who Needs Trees, I Hug Tomatoes!P1308961

I found this little fellow clinging onto my tomato plant. I hope it isn't planning on having a feast.
30th January 2024 30th Jan 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful close-up and detail
January 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fab macro - he’s got a wicked look in his eye
January 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful macro and great details!
January 30th, 2024  
