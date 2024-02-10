Sign up
40 / 365
Just A Pen P2109205
For 52 week challenge - make an ordinary object look extraordinary. I'm not convinced that it really fits the bill but it was the best I could come up with.
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4414
photos
188
followers
107
following
10% complete
2
1
1
365-2024
E-M1MarkII
10th February 2024 3:48pm
pen
macro
52wc-2024-w6
merrelyn52wc24-w6
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love it
February 10th, 2024
