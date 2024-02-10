Previous
Just A Pen P2109205 by merrelyn
40 / 365

Just A Pen P2109205

For 52 week challenge - make an ordinary object look extraordinary. I'm not convinced that it really fits the bill but it was the best I could come up with.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love it
February 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise