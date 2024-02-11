Previous
Unfortunately The Vandalism Has Started P2119275 by merrelyn
41 / 365

Unfortunately The Vandalism Has Started P2119275

Over a week has gone by since this boat was grounded beside the jetty. There has been no attempt to remove or refloat it and now the vandals has started.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
That is a shame.
February 11th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So very sad
February 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a sorry sight, a crying shame.
February 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise