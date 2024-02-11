Sign up
41 / 365
Unfortunately The Vandalism Has Started P2119275
Over a week has gone by since this boat was grounded beside the jetty. There has been no attempt to remove or refloat it and now the vandals has started.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
boat
,
jetty
,
sunk
,
rockingham
KV
ace
That is a shame.
February 11th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So very sad
February 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a sorry sight, a crying shame.
February 11th, 2024
