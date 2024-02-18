Previous
It's Far Too Hot Out Here!P2185984 by merrelyn
48 / 365

It's Far Too Hot Out Here!P2185984

It hit 42.8C in our garden this afternoon. This poor little galah was sitting on the fence panting.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
13% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Wow, what a fabulous capture.
February 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
such a fabulous capture with wonderful detail and gorgeus colours.
February 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise