Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
48 / 365
It's Far Too Hot Out Here!P2185984
It hit 42.8C in our garden this afternoon. This poor little galah was sitting on the fence panting.
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4430
photos
188
followers
104
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Latest from all albums
45
984
985
46
986
47
987
48
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
18th February 2024 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
hot
,
garden
,
galahs
Mallory
ace
Wow, what a fabulous capture.
February 18th, 2024
Diana
ace
such a fabulous capture with wonderful detail and gorgeus colours.
February 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close