She Must Have Been Shy! P2236270

I took several shots of this pair of galahs at the feeder and in everyone of them, her eye was obscured by the post. I was planning on going in search of other photo opps but things got too busy.

Tomorrow our 40 year old son is doing the solo Rottnest Channel Swim. It's a 19.7km open water swim from Cottesloe Beach to Rottnest Island. Each swimmer must be accompanied by a paddler and a boat. Graham is skippering the boat. Apparently there will be about 1,000 boats and around 2,000 competitors ( some do the swim in relay). Matthew's start time is 6.20am and the boat has to be well and truly in place before then, so Graham, his deckie and one of the paddlers will be leaving here at around 3.45 am and they don't expect to be home until around 6pm. Unfortunately the expected weather conditions are not ideal so the swim could take 8-9 hours. In case you're wondering, I won't be going on the boat. I would find it all far too stressful and definitely not my idea of a fun day out!