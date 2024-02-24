Not Great Weather For An Ocean Swim .....P2246316

and this was in a sheltered bay not the open ocean.

Our son picked the wrong year to take part in the Rottnest Channel open water swim. He was about three and a half hours into the swim when the officials cancelled the event and ordered everyone out of the water. It was deemed unsafe to continue. Boats were breaking down, several canoes had sunk and four people were taken to hospital. It is only the second time in the event's 34 year history that it has been cancelled. due to bad weather. There is an alternate channel swim in March so he signed up for that on the way back to shore.