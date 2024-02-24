Previous
Not Great Weather For An Ocean Swim .....P2246316 by merrelyn
55 / 365

Not Great Weather For An Ocean Swim .....P2246316

and this was in a sheltered bay not the open ocean.
Our son picked the wrong year to take part in the Rottnest Channel open water swim. He was about three and a half hours into the swim when the officials cancelled the event and ordered everyone out of the water. It was deemed unsafe to continue. Boats were breaking down, several canoes had sunk and four people were taken to hospital. It is only the second time in the event's 34 year history that it has been cancelled. due to bad weather. There is an alternate channel swim in March so he signed up for that on the way back to shore.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous shot but what a day for your son! It must be awful to be so far into the race just to be forced to give it up! Wishing him all the best for the next one.
February 24th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow what an amazing day
February 24th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise