Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
56 / 365
It Wasn't Much, But It Rained P2259588
The grey skies persisted and they were accompanied by some very welcome misty rain.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4445
photos
189
followers
104
following
15% complete
View this month »
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
Latest from all albums
53
991
54
992
55
993
994
56
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th February 2024 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
rain
,
drops
,
garden
,
refraction
,
frangipanis
,
52wc-2024-w8
,
merrelyn52wc24-w8
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of these gorgeous tones and droplets!
We were supposed to get some rain but it ended up being a drizzle for ten minutes unfortunately.
February 25th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Ours wasn't much more than that, but it was very welcome.
February 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
We were supposed to get some rain but it ended up being a drizzle for ten minutes unfortunately.