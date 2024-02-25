Previous
It Wasn't Much, But It Rained P2259588 by merrelyn
It Wasn't Much, But It Rained P2259588

The grey skies persisted and they were accompanied by some very welcome misty rain.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of these gorgeous tones and droplets!
We were supposed to get some rain but it ended up being a drizzle for ten minutes unfortunately.
February 25th, 2024  
Merrelyn ace
@ludwigsdiana Ours wasn't much more than that, but it was very welcome.
February 25th, 2024  
