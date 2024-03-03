Sign up
63 / 365
Hiding In Plain Sight DSC_6977
I haven't checked to see how much of my alstroemeria it ate. I probably should have chased it off but it was rather cute.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4460
photos
188
followers
104
following
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
macro
,
insects
,
grasshopper
,
march24words
narayani
ace
Wonderful detail!
March 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
March 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous close-up
March 3rd, 2024
