Catching The Afternoon Sun P3046761 by merrelyn
Catching The Afternoon Sun P3046761

Straw necked ibis are certainly not the prettiest of birds, but when the light hits their black feathers the iridescence is beautiful.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn)
He is impressive looking.
March 4th, 2024  
Diana
Fabulous capture of this colourful beauty.
March 4th, 2024  
Milanie
What neat colors he has in the sun
March 4th, 2024  
