64 / 365
Catching The Afternoon Sun P3046761
Straw necked ibis are certainly not the prettiest of birds, but when the light hits their black feathers the iridescence is beautiful.
4th March 2024
4th Mar 24
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
water
,
straw_necked_ibis
,
march24words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is impressive looking.
March 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this colourful beauty.
March 4th, 2024
Milanie
ace
What neat colors he has in the sun
March 4th, 2024
