My Favourite P3056970

This afternoon we headed to Cottesloe to check out Sculptures by the Sea. This piece - Seated Man by British Sculptor Sean Henry was the stand out piece for me.

From Cottesloe we continued up the coast to Hillarys Boat Harbour for dinner and a wander around the Electric Kingdom art intstallation. We left home at 1.45 and it was around 9.45 by the time we got home. It's now 12.30am and I'm shattered, so I'm off to bed.